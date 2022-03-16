Armenia to lift customs duties for exports below 1 million drams

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary committee on economic affairs approved the bill authored by the government aimed at eliminating possible obstacles for small exporters by not charging customs tariffs for the exports of products worth below 1 million drams.

The bill is dubbed the Volterman bill within the government because the changes were proposed by Volterman, the manufacturer of the smart wallets, explained Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan.

Kerobyan said many companies face the problem when they sell their products online. “Basically, doing business around the world and retailing from Armenia is problematic. Therefore we proposed this change and the government expressed support that no customs tariffs should be paid in the event of exporting products with the cost of up to 1 million drams,” he added.

The bill includes other similar changes, for example the exemption of state duties for the transit of products priced no more than 200 euros through Armenian borders (excluding exports) under a single transportation document sent by a single forwarder to a single recipient.