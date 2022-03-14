Pashinyan appoints Edmon Marukyan Ambassador-at-Large 

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Bright Armenia party Edmon Marukyan has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large according to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Marukyan said in a statement on social media that at the proposal of the Prime Minister he will be involved in Armenia’s foreign policy sector with a status of Ambassador-at-Large.

“In this difficult period for our state and region I will continue serving the Republic of Armenia and the national-state interests with high responsibility”, Marukyan said.