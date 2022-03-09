Azerbaijan again fires mortars in new ceasefire breach in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing 60mm mortars, the Artsakh authorities said.

The Azerbaijani forces fired 4 mortar shells from positions deployed in the direction of the Khnushinak village of Martuni region, Artsakh.

There are no victims from the Armenian side, the Artsakh authorities said.