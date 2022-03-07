Armenian FM to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

“We inform that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum”, he said.

Earlier Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Armenian FM received an invitation to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.