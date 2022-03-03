Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. A citizen of Ukraine of Armenian descent was killed as a result of military actions in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs told ARMENPRESS.

The Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs said they have confirmed the information with the Armenian community of Ukraine. The deceased was a peaceful civilian.

The victim is identified as Vahik Soghomonyan, a citizen of Ukraine. Other details are being clarified.

 








