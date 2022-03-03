Armenia commences field works of Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The field works of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway’s Armenian part, namely of the Meghri region are commencing, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, addressing a decision on allocating funds to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures. Certain preparatory work is planned to be made on 43 kilometer length in the Yeraskh and Meghri section prior to the project's technical objective.

“This is a very important event,” the PM said. “I’d like to express hope that simultaneously we will de jure record the agreements which were reached during the trilateral meetings in 2021 in Sochi and in Brussels. Before that, the work is not stopping, we are simultaneously working to use the time rationally,” he said.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said that as a result of studies in those areas they will specify the standards of ordering the blueprinting works and will implement the technical objectives.

“A number of issues will be studied in that sections, tunnels, halls, stations, irrigation water pipelines and others. We are dispatching a specialized team there to conduct the studies. I am happy to note that the team is comprised of our scientists from the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia. Our partners from the South-Caucasian Railways will work with the team,” Sanosyan said.

The 9-man team is leaving for Meghri in the morning of March 4, the PM’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan added.

In turn, PM Pashinyan added that they are viewing the work within the framework of the Armenian Crossroad project and it is highly important that now the work is done for the construction of automobile roads, possible routes, including new highways.