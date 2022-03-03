Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan to be inaugurated in 10 days

President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan to be inaugurated in 10 days

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan will be inaugurated at a special session in parliament in 10 days.

By law, the inauguration of the president who is elected in an early election takes place 10 days after the confirmation vote.

Khachaturyan passed the confirmation vote on March 3.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]