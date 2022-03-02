Armenian Deputy PM speaks about the expected benefits in case of launching the Yeraskh-Julfa- Meghri-Horadiz railway

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is sure that the launch of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway will have positive results, it will be profitable for the country, ARMENPRESS reports Mher Grigoryan mentioned that the restoration of Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway will cost 226-230 million dollars, the construction duration will be up to 36 months.

"If we look at the tax revenues of the South Caucasus Railway, they amount to about 4.7 billion drams a year. If we take into account that in case of unblocking, the cargo flows will at least double, even at the expense of the internal potential, we will have at least 5% yield, which is not bad. This allows to enter the next stage and carry out more in-depth calculations and project, as a result of which, of course, the numbers will be adjusted. But I am absolutely confident that in terms of the profitability of this initiative we will get more positive data, we will see better profitability," Grigoryan said, answering the question of "Hayastan" faction MP Artur Khachatryan how much revenue the government expects from the operation of Yeraskh-Julfa-Meghri-Horadiz railway.