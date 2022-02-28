Iran welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Tehran welcomes negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and hopes that the dialogue will help resolve the crisis in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference, reports TASS.

“This is good news. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are precisely what we have called for from the very first day”, he said. “The political dialogue is a means of achieving a stable solution of the problems that have existed in the region for decades”.

Khatibzadeh added that the “ceasefire agenda must be advanced at the negotiations in earnest”.