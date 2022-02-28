Everything ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations – Belarus Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

“In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive”, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said the negotiations will start immediately after the arrival of the delegations.

RIA Novosti’s source within the diplomatic circles said that the Russian delegation members are already waiting for the Ukrainian side in the Gomel region of Belarus. “We are waiting for the start of negotiations. The Ukrainian delegation hasn’t arrived yet. The meeting must take place on Monday morning in Gomel region in coming hours”, it added.

A source close to the process told Sputnik Belarus that the Ukrainian delegation is already in the territory of Belarus.