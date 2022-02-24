Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the presidency said.
- 15:06 Acting President of Armenia receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See
- 15:04 FLYONE Armenia starts Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights
- 15:00 Some are evacuating, but most Armenians of Donetsk prefer to stay – says community leader
- 14:15 Aircompany Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow flight diverted to Samara airport
- 13:51 Armenian PM arrives in Kazakhstan for Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session
- 13:44 Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
- 13:30 Pashinyan congratulates Macron on 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-France diplomatic relations
- 11:30 Armenia briefs diplomatic corps on details of Sisian-Kajaran road construction project
- 11:22 Armenian community of Ukraine maintains contact with Embassy
- 11:09 Airport operations in 12 Russian southern cities suspended
- 11:07 Armenia reports over 760 daily COVID-19 cases
- 10:18 Ukrainian border guards not showing resistance, air defense measures neutralized – says Russian military
- 10:12 Armenian Minister of Defense departs for Russia
- 10:07 Armenian Embassy in Ukraine in constant touch with Armenian citizens
- 09:43 Russian Armed Forces are not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities – Defense Ministry
- 09:41 Armenian military again calls on Azeri defense ministry to stop disinformation campaign after latest fake news
- 09:25 Ukraine asks “strategic ally” Turkey for support
- 09:22 European Stocks - 23-02-22
- 09:21 US stocks down - 23-02-22
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-02-22
- 09:18 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-02-22
- 09:17 Oil Prices Up - 23-02-22
- 09:16 Biden accuses Putin in launching “premeditated war”
- 09:00 Nationwide martial law introduced in Ukraine
