Acting President of Armenia receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See in Armenia, Archbishop Jose A. Bettencourt, the Presidential Office reports.

Alen Simonyan and Jose Bettencourt exchanged ideas about the 30th anniversary of the Armenia-Holy See diplomatic relations, reaffirming Armenia’s interest and commitment to further deepen the inter-state relations with the Holy See. Alen Simonayn said the 30-year-old diplomatic ties are based on common history and spiritual heritage.

In turn Jose Bettencourt said the diplomatic relations are 30 years old, but the friendship of the two nations has a history of more than 2000 years.

The Acting President of Armenia valued the decision of the Holy See to establish an Apostolic Nunciature in Yerevan, which shows the priority given to the Armenia-Holy See inter-state ties and the developments happening in the region. In this context, the works on preserving, protecting and restoring the Armenian spiritual, cultural and historical monuments in the territories that have come under the Azerbaijani control after the 2020 war were emphasized.