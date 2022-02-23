Armenian PM to visit Kazakhstan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on February 24-25, his Office said.
Pashinyan will participate in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Nur-Sultan.
