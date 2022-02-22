Baerbock convenes an online call of Foreign Ministers of G7 on Russia

YEREVAN, 22 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock convened an online call of G7 Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation over Russia, ARMENRPESS reports, “RIA Novosti” informs, citing the statement of the German Foreign Ministry.



