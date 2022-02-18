Investment Committee established at PM’s decision
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. An Investment Committee has been created at the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenpress reports citing e-gov.am.
The PM has also approved the rules of procedure of the Investment Committee.
