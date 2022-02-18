Composer Levon Chaushian passed away

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Composer, Honorary Artist of Armenia, member of the Union of Composers of Armenia, Levon Chaushian has passed away at the age of 75, the Union of Composers said, offering its condolences to the composer’s family, relatives and fans.

In 1969 he graduated from the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, majoring in composition in the class of Edvard Mirzoyan. In 1970 he studied piano with Georgi Sarajev. In 1972 he graduated from the post-graduate studies.

Since 1995, he has served as the chairman of the Armenian Composers Assembly, established by him.

His works were performed in the USA, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Portugal, Bulgaria, Greece.

In 2021, Chaushian was awarded with the Movses Khorenatsi Medal.