G7 leaders may hold online discussion on Ukraine
YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the G7 countries are discussing the possibility of holding an online discussion on Ukraine on February 24, ARMENPRESS reports an anonymous source informed Kyodo news agency.
Earlier, the German government confirmed plans to hold a meeting of G7 foreign ministers within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. The main topic of the meeting will be the crisis over Ukraine. The talks are expected to take place on February 19.
