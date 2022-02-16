Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

G7 leaders may hold online discussion on Ukraine

G7 leaders may hold online discussion on Ukraine

YEREVAN, 16 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of the G7 countries are discussing the possibility of holding an online discussion on Ukraine on February 24, ARMENPRESS reports an anonymous source informed Kyodo news agency.

Earlier, the German government confirmed plans to hold a meeting of G7 foreign ministers within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. The main topic of the meeting will be the crisis over Ukraine. The talks are expected to take place on February 19.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]