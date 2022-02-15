MEPs warn about the danger of the destruction of historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh

YEREVAN, 15 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Members of the European Parliament warn of the danger of destruction and misappropriation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan, condemning the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan to present Armenian churches as "Caucasian Albanian" and eliminate Armenian traces from them, ARMENPRESS reports the MEPs urged the international community to start acting and condemn the activities of Azerbaijan.

"The international community must act now. We must condemn and stop any attempt to distort or destroy the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Artsakh," Demetris Papadakis, a Cypriot member of the European Parliament, wrote on his Twitter page.

Commenting on the scandalous initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Dutch MP Peter van Dalen wrote on Twitter that Aliyev's crimes have no borders.

"Azerbaijan has announced that it plans to erase Armenian traces from churches”, the MP wrote, urging the European Parliament to condemn the Azerbaijani initiative.

According to the statement of the minister of Culture of Azerbaijan “Working Group of professionals of Caucasian Albanian history and architecture” has been set up, comprised of local and foreign experts, the aim of which is to remove “the false traces left by Armenians” from the so-called the Caucasian Albanian religious temples.