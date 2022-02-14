February 13 earthquake described as “strongest since 1988 Spitak”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The February 13 earthquake which hit Armenia was followed by 165 aftershocks, with the most powerful one measuring magnitude 3.

The 5,2 magnitude earthquake which was felt across Armenia Sunday evening was the strongest earthquake in the region since the devastating Spitak earthquake of 1988, according to Sos Margaryan, the Director of the Seismic Protection Regional Service.

“The February 13 magnitude 5,2 earthquake was the strongest after 1988 Spitak earthquake because the magnitude was high and many people felt it and were scared,” he said.