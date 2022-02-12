Azerbaijan continues criminal acts against Armenian POWs – lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. More than a year has passed since the 44-Day War, but the terrible cases of war crimes of Azerbaijan continue to be revealed, Member of Parliament of Armenia, Chairwoman of the standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan said on social media.

“On the sidelines of the criminal case launched in a respective department of the Investigative Committee, facts were obtained about the killing of prisoners of war Artur Jivani in conditions of torture of servicemen captured on November 16, 2021, illegal treatment against them, causing deliberate sufferings, leaving the wounded soldier without help and not providing the necessary medical care.

I am alarming the international structures, requesting to take immediate measures within their powers to prevent Azerbaijan’s impermissible and criminal acts and strongly condemn this and post-war terror acts. Azerbaijan still not only is not returning the POWs, but also politicizes their return issue and pushes forward new preconditions”, she said. “The international community must condemn Azerbaijan’s gross violations of international humanitarian law and take practical steps to protect the internationally guaranteed rights of POWs. Responsibility mechanisms should be applied. As long as the persons who committed crime have not been held accountable, the danger of such crimes will be maintained, and they will continue to be a serious challenge to the international humanitarian law”.

She recalled the 1949 Geneva Convention Relative to the Treatment of the Prisoners of War, according to which “prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated. Any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention. In particular, no prisoner of war may be subjected to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are not justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the prisoner concerned and carried out in his interest. Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity. Prisoners of war are entitled in all circumstances to respect for their persons and their honour”.

“Dear international colleagues, before your eyes Azerbaijan is violating the international humanitarian law. Don’t be silent. Act until it’s too late”, the lawmaker said.