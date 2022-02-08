Armenian PM receives Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the PM’s Office said.

In his remarks at the meeting, the Armenian PM highlighted expanding and developing the cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

In particular, the PM emphasized the necessity of deepening the commercial ties and stated that the Armenian government is interested in attracting Japanese investments to the country. Highly appreciating the technical support provided to Armenia in healthcare and emergency situation sectors, Pashinyan expressed hope it would be continuous and will contribute to the effective implementation of the ongoing reforms in these directions.

The Ambassador said the government of Japan attaches great importance to the development of political, economic and humanitarian relations with Armenia. He added that the Japanese side is also interested in expanding the economic cooperation and is ready to work intensively with the Armenian partners for this purpose.

Fukushima Masanori introduced Nikol Pashinyan on the programs being implemented by the Japanese Embassy in Armenia, which are aimed at providing technical equipment in different areas.

The officials also discussed issues relating to the implementation of student exchange programs, cooperation in IT, health and other sectors, as well as the participation of Armenia to the EXPO 2025 in Osaka.