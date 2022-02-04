Smoking ban to take effect March 15
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Starting March 15, smoking and the use of all other tobacco products, including substitutes, will be banned in all public food facilities in Armenia.
The smoking ban will be enforced in both indoor and outdoor restaurants, cafes, bars and other similar venues, the Ministry of Healthcare said.
