Pashinyan says they are very close to record first results of unblocking of regional communications

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The construction of Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway has been discussed in Yerevan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today, releasing details from the February 2 meeting of the Armenian deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian deputy PM Alexei Overchuk and President of the Russian Railways OJSC Oleg Belozyorov.

Pashinyan said that they are very close to record the first practical results of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with the unblocking of regional communications as the February 2 meeting has been very practical and dedicated to the works on building the Yeraskh-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

“We have already reached agreements on this topic, and the integral part of it is that we must build that railway and it should operate in the territory of Armenia within the Armenian legislation, in the territory of Azerbaijan within the Azerbaijani legislation, and yesterday’s visit, in fact, was directed to make it practical”, the PM said.

He informed that issues relating to the launch of the construction and the funding are already being discussed.

He said that if this dynamics continues, they can state confidently that implementing this opportunity will soon turn into reality.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan informed that they will have bilateral contacts connected with the restoration of the railway, because the South Caucasian Railways is the operator of the infrastructure.

“I think that the Russian Railways is one of the most serious structures in the world, and the potential, experience and information they have is very important for the implementation and further operation of this project”, he said.