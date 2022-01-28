Armenian Army is always necessary for ensuring physical existence of Armenian people – Artsakh’s State Minister

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan addressed a congratulatory message on the Homeland Defender’s Day.

“The powerful Armenian Army is always necessary for guaranteeing the physical existence, sovereignty, dignity, rights and freedoms of the Armenian people in their own homeland”, he said in his address. “I bow before the memory of all those fallen for the defense of the Homeland. Brotherly hugs and congratulations to the defenders of the Homeland”.