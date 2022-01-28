Increasing defense capacities priority for Armenia – FM says on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Improving the Army and increasing the defense capacities are a priority for Armenia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters during the visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Army Day.

“We ought to learn lessons from the 44-day war, deal with increasing our defense capacities and improving the Army. No country could have an alternative”, he said.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.