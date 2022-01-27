Eurasian Development Bank to provide $1,7 million grant to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will allocate a 1 million 719 thousand USD grant to Armenia from its Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development.

The Armenian government approved the respective agreement at the January 27 Cabinet meeting.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said the goal of the program is to increase the level of energy saving in buildings of public significance. The measures will lead to 50% energy saving in about 20 buildings.

Sanosyan said the program’s first phase has already been implemented with rather good results.