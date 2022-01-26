Armenian FM conveys to Luxembourg’s PM the invitation of Armenian PM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on January 26 within the framework of the state visit to Luxembourg.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, recording that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the sides expressed satisfaction with the establishment of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the past three decades.



Ararat Mirzoyan and Xavier Bettel referred to the development prospects of Armenia-Luxembourg relations anchored on common values, mutual trust, respect, both expressing readiness to deepen the political dialogue, cooperation at multilateral platforms, economy, information technology, cooperation in scientific-educational fields.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan conveyed the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to visit to Armenia.

After the meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg toured the capital, where the state flag of Armenia was raised in honour of the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia. During the tour Ararat Mirzoyan and Xavier Bettel continued the exchange of thoughts concerning important issues of bilateral agenda.