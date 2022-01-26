Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Vladimir Vardanyan elected as Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on the Election of Judges of the ECHR

YEREVAN, 26 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Member of “My step” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Vladimir Vardanyan has been elected as Deputy Chair of the PACE Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights, ARMENPRESS reports, Vardanyan wrote on his Facebook page.








