Mnatsakan Safaryan appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Mnatsakan Safaryan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, ARMENPRESS reports the relevant decision is posted on e-gov.am website.
