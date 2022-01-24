President Sarkissian entitled to retract resignation within one week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation will be formally approved if he doesn’t retract it within one week, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said during the parliament session, citing the Rules of Procedure law.

If Sarkissian doesn’t retract his resignation, the Speaker of Parliament will sign a protocol formalizing it and the resignation will be considered accepted.

President Sarkissian announced his resignation on January 23.