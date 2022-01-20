Blinken to present position of USA and its allies on Ukraine in a meeting with Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that during the upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov he will present the general position of Washington and European allies on the need for a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS informed.

"During the meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, I will be able to present the general opinion of the United States and its European partners to seek opportunities for diplomatic progress," Blinken said in a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The Secretary of State said that stable, predictable relations with Russia are in the interests of Germany and the United States.