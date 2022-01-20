Armenia invited to Antalya Diplomacy Forum, says Turkish FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Armenia is invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum due March 11-13, 2022, Hurriyet reports.

“So far, the number of foreign ministers who’ve confirmed participation is 39. We are inviting everyone from all over the world, we’ve also invited guests from our region, from Armenia, Greece, and even the Greek side of Cyprus, from Egypt and Israel,” the Turkish FM said.