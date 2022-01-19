President Sarkissian takes brief vacation for medical examination
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. After completing the visit to the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian took a “brief” vacation to undergo a “necessary medical examination,” his office said in a press release.
The presidency did not elaborate further.
