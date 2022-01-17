Armenian President attends opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week during UAE visit

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening ceremony of the leading international forum Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week during his visit in the United Arab Emirates, the Presidential Office reports.

The opening of the forum was held in Dubai, at the Expo 2020 Dubai center.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize awarding ceremony was held on the sidelines of the opening of the forum. This prize is awarded to companies operating in healthcare, food, energy, education and water economy industries, who offer innovative and inspiring solutions to sustainable development.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week forum is being held since 2008. Through its year round initiatives and events, ADSW brings members of the global community together to accelerate sustainable development.

Working with its public and private partners, ADSW hosts a series of events that welcome heads of state, policy makers, business leaders and technology pioneers, providing them with a global platform to share knowledge, showcase innovation and outline strategies for delivering climate action.