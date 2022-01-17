 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start operating flights to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. During his working visit in the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian reached a new agreement with the UAE authorities about the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of air communication, the Presidential Office said.

According to the agreement, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will soon start operating flights to Yerevan.

President Sarkissian said that the new air bridge between the two countries is another important step for strengthening the trade-economic and business ties between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, adding that this will also greatly boost tourism.