It is too early to talk about the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan – CSTO Secretary- General

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. It is too early to talk about normalization of situation in Kazakhstan, but a breakthrough has taken place, ARMENPRESS reports CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in an interview with "Russia 24" TV channel.

"The state of emergency is still in force, it has already been lifted in five regions, it will be lifted in a number of regions tomorrow," Zas said.

According to the CSTO Secretary General, the restrictions are gradually being eased, which means that the country is returning to normal life.

"It seems breakthrough has already taken place, but it would probably be premature to talk about the situation being resolved”, Zas said.