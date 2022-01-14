Turkey confirms readiness to continue negotiations with Armenia without preconditions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has also made a statement about today’s meeting of special representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic.

The meeting was held in Moscow, Russia.

“During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Turkey and Armenia. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.

Date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels”, the statement says.

Earlier a similar statement was issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.