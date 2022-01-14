Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Russia to relay Armenia’s proposals over demarcation to Baku, says FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia will convey to Azerbaijan the Armenian side’s proposals over the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press briefing.

“Yesterday I spoke with my Armenian counterpart, who has new proposals. We will relay [the proposals] to Baku. We must achieve a swift launch of the commission,” he said.








