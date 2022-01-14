Armenia’s new national carrier Fly Arna plans to launch flights late May

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national carrier Fly Arna plans to launch flights late May 2022, the Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali said at a media event.

Fly Arna, which is still waiting to receive its air operator’s certification, is a joint venture by Air Arabia and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF).

The airline will serve destinations in Central Asia, Russia and the Middle East.

The Air Arabia CEO said European destinations are also a part of the budget airline Fly Arna’s business plan, albeit indirectly.

Asked to comment on Armenian airlines being blacklisted by the EU aviation authorities, Adel Ali said they will continue working parallel to the existing problem. He said Air Arabia cooperates with nearly 40 airports in Europe, and when the time comes they will find a resolution, but expressed hope that by then the Armenian aviation authorities would have settled the issue.

51 per cent of Fly Arna (based in Yerevan’s Zvartnots) will be owned by ANIF and the remaining is with Air Arabia.

ANIF CEO David Papazian said that when they were creating the plan for Armenian national airlines they were pursuing several objectives. “First, to create a truly competitive economic entity based on an experienced and viable model,” he said. “We’d also aimed at having an airline which would make Armenia a more visible and attractive destination on the world tourism map thanks to this very competitive and viable model. And we had an objective to create a truly Armenian national airline that would be the first portal towards Armenia’s spirit and essence for potential tourists and passengers.”

Papazian said that a decision was made to launch Fly Arna as a joint venture with Air Arabia because the Sharjah-based airline has many years of successful experience of a viable model.

“Our mission is to bring Air Arabia’s commercial experience to Fly Arna and contribute to its growth and success. Fly Arna will also contribute to economic development in Armenia, creating opportunities like infrastructure, jobs for young and trained specialists. Big factors for contribution to the economy are developed wherever good airlines are launched,” added Air Arabia CEO Adel Ali.

Fly Arna’s brand and aircraft livery are in the Armenian flag colors and reflect the Armenian identity, the officials said.