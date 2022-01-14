Armenian FM congratulates Dutch counterpart on appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Wopke Hoekstra on the appointment as the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.

“Congratulations to Wopke Hoekstra on the appointment as the Minister of the Netherlands. I look forward to our close cooperation for the further expansion of friendly relationship between Armenia and the Netherlands, based on common values and centuries old history”, the Armenian FM said on Twitter.

Wopke Hoekstra was appointed as the Dutch FM on January 10. He is also serving as deputy prime minister.