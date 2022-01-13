Armenian Defense Minister receives newly appointed Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant - General Rustam Muradov, and the newly appointed Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces in Artsakh, Major -General Andrey Volkov on January 13.

As ARMNENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Suren Papikyan congratulated Major - General Andrey Volkov on assuming the new post and wished him success in the peacekeeping mission.

The parties praised the efforts of the Russian Federation to stabilize the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and effectiveness of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues.