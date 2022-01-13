Defense Ministers of CSTO member states sign decision on withdrawing peacekeepers from Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The special session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was held on January 13 through a videoconference.

Аs ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, the session was chaired by Chairman of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan. The session was attended by the Defense Ministers of the CSTO member states, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Takhir Khayrulloyev, Commander of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov.

"During the meeting, the defense ministers of the CSTO member states discussed the results of the peacekeeping operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the issues of ensuring regional security and improving the rapid response mechanisms to emerging threats," the statement said.

Based on the results of the special session of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, the Defense Ministers signed a joint decision on organizing the return of peacekeeping units from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to permanent bases.