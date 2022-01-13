Pashinyan says building, renovating 500 kindergartens in five years is realistic

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government will co-finance the construction of kindergartens in communities by 70-80%, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He stated that if the community is ready to finance the construction or renovation of a kindergarten by 20%, the government will co-finance.

“The community must also bear another duty that it must take care of the needs of the kindergarten from the moment of its operation. The talk is about the maintenance costs, salary budget. Therefore, the government will finance the construction or renovation of a kindergarten by 70-80% if communities submit an application”, the PM said.

He said that they are doing this for the government program of building and renovating 500 kindergartens in 5 years, and according to him, this formula makes it realistic for achieving this goal.