Kazakhstan: Armenian peacekeepers guard crucial bread factory in Almaty, hold defensive drills

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian peacekeepers deployed in Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO held exercises under the scenario of a potential assault on the largest bread factory in Almaty, the Russian Rossia 24 TV channel reported.

In the report, Rossia 24 noted that the CSTO peacekeepers are guarding the bread factory because it is “literally feeding the entire population of the city.”

Seyran Kocharyan, an Armenian peacekeeper, told Rossia 24 that the residents of Almaty and the bread factory’s staff are very hospitable, have received them openheartedly and are appreciating their mission.