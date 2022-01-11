Tokayev informs Sarkissian about measures to restore constitutional order in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a phone talk with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on January 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Tokayev informed about the situation in Kazakhstan and the measures aimed at restoring the constitutional order in the country.

Armen Sarkissian offered condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

President Sarkissian hoped that in the near future peace and stability will be finally restored in the country, and overcoming the consequences will open a new way to the future for Kazakhstan and its people. Armen Sarkissian also stressed Armenia's readiness to further strengthen friendly relations with Kazakhstan.