Prosecutor General of Armenia departs for Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan and his delegation departed for Moscow on January 11 at the invitation of Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

Artur Davtyan will take part in the events marking the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

During the visit he is expected to hold a private meeting with his Russian counterpart, as well as take part in other events.