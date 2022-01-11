Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

“Not too tense” – Deputy Defense Minister on situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains “not too tense” in the recent period, but authorities don’t rule out that tensions might happen at any moment, according to the Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan.

“I can’t go into details,” he said, calling on reporters to follow official news.

“Overall, provocations and incidents have taken place and could happen again,” Sargsyan added.

He said that the Ministry of Defense has never concealed anything and all information is being regularly communicated to the public.








