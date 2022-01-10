Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire regime also in Askeran region of Artsakh

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The police of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Artsakh reports that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime also in Askeran region, ARMENPRESS reports it is mentioned that at 17:00 a message was received at Askeran regional department that the armed forces of Azerbaijan fired for about 15 minutes from different types of firearms at 4 civilians performing agricultural works at a pomegranate orchard in the territory of Nakhijevanik village and didn't allow them to leave the orchard.



The fire stopped with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers and the citizens of Artsakh were evacuated without injury. The agricultural equipment was partially damaged.



On January 10, Azerbaijan opened fire also at the direction of Karmir Shuka community, an UAZ vehicle was burned near the kindergarten.