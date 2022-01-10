CSTO Collective Security Council emergency session to start 11:00 Yerevan time

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The emergency session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will start 10:00 Moscow time (11:00 Yerevan time) on January 10, RIA Novosti reported citing Kazakhstan presidential spokesperson Berik Uali.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the session which is convened at his initiative.

The leaders of the CSTO member-states, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - who is the current Chairman of the Council, will discuss the situation in Kazakhstan.