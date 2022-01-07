Nikol Pashinyan, Emomali Rahmon discuss situation in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon exchanged views on the development of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan during a phone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the President of Tajikistan informed.

"During the conversation, the parties expressed support to the efforts of the leadership of the friendly country aimed at restoring peace and tranquility. In this context, the parties discussed the implementation of the decision to send a CSTO joint peacekeeping force to Kazakhstan to help maintain law and order," the statement said.